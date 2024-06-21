wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Draws Lowest Ratings For Non-Preempted Episode
June 21, 2024 | Posted by
According to Programming Insider, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite had 502,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the demo. Last week, the show had 618,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating in the key demo.
It ranked as the third most-watched show on cable among the top 150 shows for the night.
This is a new record low for Dynamite in terms of both viewership and the 18-49 rating for non-preempted episodes.
