AEW Dynamite Draws Lowest Ratings For Non-Preempted Episode

According to Programming Insider, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite had 502,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the demo. Last week, the show had 618,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating in the key demo.

It ranked as the third most-watched show on cable among the top 150 shows for the night.

This is a new record low for Dynamite in terms of both viewership and the 18-49 rating for non-preempted episodes.