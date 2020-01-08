AEW Dynamite Drawing 1.2 Million Viewers in DVR Viewing; NXT Approaches 1 Million

– A new article taking a look at the “Wednesday Night Wars” has revealed the Live+7 DVR viewing numbers for NXT and AEW Dynamite. Variety reports that the Live+7 numbers (viewers who watched live and within the first seven days) for AEW Dynamite through December 18th is 1.2 million per week, with 654,000 in the 18 – 49 demographic. That represents a 32% bump from the regular numbers for the show.

Competitively, NXT is averaging 972,000 in the Live+7 numbers with 428,000 in the 18 – 49 demo, which is a jump of 20%.

The usual caveats apply here, only more so. The demo numbers are always the crucial ones to look at, because those determine what ad rates are set at. Additionally, advertisers are far less interested in Live+7 numbers at this point because DVR viewers are able (and likely) to fast forward through ads, which lowers the value for those sponsors.

Thus far in the Live+Same Day numbers (the number that is reported weekly), AEW has averaged a 0.38 rating in the demo through last week’s episode and 906,000 viewers. NXT has averaged a 0.26 demo rating and 809,000 viewers. Both shows are performing at levels that their respective networks are said to be quite happy with.