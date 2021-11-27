AEW Dynamite Fast National Ratings See Typical Pre-Thankgsiving Drop

The fast national ratings for AEW Dynamite reportedly saw the usual drop for the pre-Thanksgiving episode. According to Andrew Zarian, Wednesday night’s show drew a 0.26 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic (based on Zarian’s reported number of 344,000) and 808,000 viewers. It’s worth noting that these are not the final numbers and typically adjust up or down in the finals.

Those numbers are down 29.7% and 17.8% from the final numbers of a 0.37 demo rating and 984,000 for the November 17th episode. The drop was expected, as the TV viewing is typically down the night before Thanksgiving. Last year’s pre-Thanksgiving Dynamite was down 29.7% and 16.4% from the week before, and 2019’s was down 33.3% and 25.8% in demo rating and overall viewers, respectively.

The final ratings numbers will be delayed until Monday due to the holidays.