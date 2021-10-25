wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Fast National Viewership Released For Saturday’s Episode, Note On WWE SmackDown Replay
As noted, AEW held another Saturday edition of Dynamite last week, with the company set to return to its usual Wednesday timeslot on TNT this week. That return will likely be a welcomed one for AEW’s weekly viewership.
Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reports that Saturday’s edition of Dynamite brought in just 515,000 viewers in the fast nationals for the show. In comparison, the final viewership for the prior week’s Saturday show was 727,000 viewers.
In comparison, according to Spoiler TV, Saturday’s WWE SmackDown replay on FOX notched 577,500 viewers. Zarian’s report has the fast national viewership for the SmackDown replay at 578,000 viewers.
The final numbers for both shows will be released on Tuesday.
Full ratings and viewership for this weekends dynamite and smackdown replay should be out later today but for those who are interested:
Fast nationals
Smackdown replay fox 578k
Aew dynamite 515k
Expect higher for both for both shows once final numbers are out.
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) October 25, 2021
