– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show marked a special Maximum Carnage episode held at the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Numbers were up overall for last night’s special episode.

The live TBS broadcast averaged 679,000 viewers. Ratings increased 10% from last week’s show, which averaged 615,000 viewers. This is the highest audience for Dynamite in over three months, since the October 2 episode, which averaged 680,000 viewers.

AEW Dynamite drew an average 0.18 rating in the P18-49 key ratings demo. The rating increased from last week’s show, which drew an average 0.17 rating in the same key demo. Last night’s show was also simulcast live on Max. The data from this week does not include any Max viewership.

Rankings data for this week’s AEW Dynamite is not yet available.