– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Ratings and viewership saw an overall increase for this week’s show, which continued the build to this month’s Full Gear event.

Last night’s live TBS broadcast averaged 930,000 viewers. Viewership increased from last week’s show, which drew 911,000 viewers. AEW faced tough competition last week with the MLB World Series Game 4 airing on FOX and live NBA on ESPN.

The P18-49 key ratings demo was also up this week. Last night’s show drew a 0.32 rating, increasing from last week’s 0.29 against the World Series and NBA broadcasts.

While the key demo rating actually increased this week, AEW Dynamite fell out of the Top 5 rankings, falling behind NBA game coverage on ESPN, along with FNC shows Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, and The Five, likely due to interest in election week coverage. Dynamite finished at No. 6 in the rankings for cable originals.

The LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers game on ESPN topped the ratings for Wednesday with a 0.55 rating in the key demo. FNC’s The Five topped cable viewership with 4.340 million viewers.