– Wrestlenomics reported the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show featured an epic opening match, as MJF faced off against Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship. The match ran just under one hour, with MJF managing to score the victory and a title win just before the 60-minute time limit expired. Running one-hour opening match was a big gamble by AEW for Dynamite’s special 250th episode, but it was one that appeared to pay off.

Last night’s show averaged 795,000 viewers. Viewership increased by over 100,000 viewers and 15% from last week’s show, which averaged 691,000 viewers. This marks the highest average overall audience for Dynamite since the April 10 episode, which averaged 819,000 viewers.

Ratings also increased in the P18-49 key demo. AEW Dynamite drew an average 0.27 rating. The number was up from the 0.23 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show. It’s the highest key demo rating for Dynamite in six weeks, since the June 5 episode, which drew a 0.28 rating.

The live TBS broadcast finished at No. 7 for Wednesday for cable original programming. It ranked No. 5 for primetime programming. Fox News led the night in the top three slots with its coverage of the Republican National Convention. Ranking at No. 4 was the WNBA game featuring the Fever vs. the Wings, which averaged 1.698 million viewers and a 0.36 rating in the key demo.