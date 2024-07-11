wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Draws Slight Viewership Increase, Ratings Steady This Week
July 11, 2024 | Posted by
– PWTorch reported the numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show featured the finals of this year’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.
Last night’s show averaged 691,000 viewers. It was up very slightly from last week’s audience, which was 688,000 viewers. The show drew an average 0.23 rating in the P18-49 key ratings demo. The rating is identical to the one in the same key demo for last week.
Rankings data for cable original programming on Wednesday is not yet available.
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Stephanie Vaquer’s Decision To Join WWE Over AEW
- The Godfather Shares Where He Got The Girls To Be Part Of His Entrance
- Jake Roberts Recalls Promoters Being Blind To Vince McMahon Taking WWE National
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell Match That Killed WWE’s WCW Revival Plans