– PWTorch reported the numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show featured the finals of this year’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Last night’s show averaged 691,000 viewers. It was up very slightly from last week’s audience, which was 688,000 viewers. The show drew an average 0.23 rating in the P18-49 key ratings demo. The rating is identical to the one in the same key demo for last week.

Rankings data for cable original programming on Wednesday is not yet available.