– F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer reported the viewership and key demo ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were down overall for last night’s live TBS broadcast.

Last night’s show averaged 683,000 viewers. Viewership dropped from last week’s show, which averaged 762,000 viewers. This is the lowest audience for Dynamite in over six months, since the October 10, 2023 broadcast. That show drew an average audience of 609,000 viewers. That was the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite that aired head-to-head against WWE NXT.

This is also the lowest viewing audience for a regular airing of Dynamite (excluding preemptions) since January 6, 2021. That broadcast drew (via Wrestlenomics) 662,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key ratings demo. Dynamite drew an average 0.23 rating. The rating fell from last week’s AEW Dynamite, which averaged a 0.26 rating.

NHL Playoff game coverage on ESPN topped the viewership for Wednesday cable programming with 1.238 million viewers (via Sports TV Ratings). Full rankings data for Wednesday programming is not yet available.