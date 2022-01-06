wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Is Online
January 5, 2022 | Posted by
AEW Dynamite arrives on TBS tonight, and the pre-show is online. You can see the video below, with Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez previewing tonight’s show including Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page and more:
