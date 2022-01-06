wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Is Online

January 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash

AEW Dynamite arrives on TBS tonight, and the pre-show is online. You can see the video below, with Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez previewing tonight’s show including Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page and more:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, AEW New Year's Smash, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading