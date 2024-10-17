AEW Dynamite Rating & Viewership Rebound In Wednesday Night Return

AEW Dynamite saw its ratings and audience return to roughly previous levels following last week’s Tuesday night show. Wednesday’s episode scored a 0.20 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 633,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 100% and 92.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.10 demo rating and audience of 329,000 for its Tuesday night airing opposite NXT.

The demo rating for the show was equal to the 0.20 from two weeks ago, while the audience was slightly down 6.9% from that week’s 680,000 viewers. The show was up against the MLB National League Championship Series on Fox Sports 1 (1.44 demo rating/5.882 million viewers).

Dynamite is averaging a 0.241 demo rating and 725,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.299 demo rating and 874,000 viewers for the same point in 2023.