– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s special Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s Dynamite aired at a later time on Tuesday night this week on TBS. The first hour went head-to-head with the second hour of WWE NXT live on The CW Network.

Last night’s preempted edition of Dynamite averaged 329,000 viewers. As expected, ratings were down significantly by 52% from last week’s fifth anniversary show, which averaged 680,000 viewers. This is the lowest average audience for Dynamite to date, either preempted or airing on its regular night.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key ratings demo. The live TBS broadcast drew a 0.10 rating, dropping from the 0.23 rating for last week’s AEW Dynamite Fifth Anniversary. This is also the lowest key demo rating to date for Dynamite, either for a preempted or regular broadcast.

For comparison, an October 2023 edition of Dynamite that was also preempted and aired on Tuesday night and head-to-head with NXT on Tuesday drew an audience of 609,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating rating in the key demo. NXT aired on USA Network that night opposite AEW Dynamite on TBS. Also, a preempted Tuesday edition of Dynamite in October 2022 that went head-to-head with NXT averaged 752,000 viewers and an identical 0.26 rating in the key demo.

AEW will not be broadcasting Collision this weekend due to AEW WrestleDream 2024, which falls on Saturday, October 12. AEW Dynamite returns to Wednesday nights on October 16 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.