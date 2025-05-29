AEW Dynamite Rating & Audience Tick Up From Previous Week

AEW Dynamite saw its ratings and audience rise a bit back from last week’s show. Wednesday’s episode garnered a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 636,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 6.7% and 10.6% from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating and audience of 575,000.

The show’s demo rating was still down a tick from the 0.17 from two weeks ago, while the viewership was also down from the 682,000 from two weeks back. The NBA playoff game between the Oklahoma Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves reigned for the night with a 1.36 demo rating and 1.825 million viewers on TNT.

As always, these numbers are only for the TBS broadcast and do not include Max viewership. AEW Dynamite is averaging a 0.165 demo rating and 617,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.265 and 777,000 for 2024.