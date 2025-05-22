wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Numbers Drop Against NBA & NHL Playoffs, Finishes No. 6 in the Ratings

May 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MJF AEW Dynamite 5-21-25 Image Credit: AEW

Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show was the final episode of Dynamite before this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Dynamite saw a significant decrease in viewership from last week’s show, averaging 575,000 viewers. Viewership dropped 16% from last week’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break episode, which averaged 682,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo ratings, Dynamite drew an average 0.15 rating. The rating decreased from last week’s 0.16 rating in the same key demo for Beach Break.

Dynamite finished at No. 6 in the ratings for primetime cable programming. The NBA Playoffs game featuring the Pacers vs. the Knicks topped the ratings and viewership for Wednesday night with 5.726 million viewers and a 1.89 rating in the key demo. The Oilers vs. Stars NHL Playoff game on ESPN came in second with a 0.45 rating and 1.460 million viewers. The simulcast of the Pacers vs. Knicks game on TruTV came in No. 3, and the pre-game show on TNT was No. 4.

