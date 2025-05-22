– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show was the final episode of Dynamite before this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Dynamite saw a significant decrease in viewership from last week’s show, averaging 575,000 viewers. Viewership dropped 16% from last week’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break episode, which averaged 682,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo ratings, Dynamite drew an average 0.15 rating. The rating decreased from last week’s 0.16 rating in the same key demo for Beach Break.

Dynamite finished at No. 6 in the ratings for primetime cable programming. The NBA Playoffs game featuring the Pacers vs. the Knicks topped the ratings and viewership for Wednesday night with 5.726 million viewers and a 1.89 rating in the key demo. The Oilers vs. Stars NHL Playoff game on ESPN came in second with a 0.45 rating and 1.460 million viewers. The simulcast of the Pacers vs. Knicks game on TruTV came in No. 3, and the pre-game show on TNT was No. 4.