AEW Dynamite Rises to Just Below 1 Million Viewers, Rating Falls for St. Patrick’s Day Slam
– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the numbers for last night’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. This week, overall viewership was up, but the show still fell below one million viewers. Meanwhile, ratings in the key demo were slightly down this week.
Last night’s live TBS broadcast drew an average audience of 993,000 viewers. That’s up from last week’s audience of 945,000 viewers. Unfortunately, the total fell just below that coveted one-million viewer mark.
While viewership was up this week, ratings slightly fell off in the key demo, which actually increased last week. In the P18-49 demo, Dynamite drew a 0.38 rating, or 496,000 viewers. That’s down from last week’s 0.40 rating (516,000 viewers) in the same key demo.
Last night’s Dynamite featured a jam-packed show, with The Hardys making their AEW debut as a tag team against Private Party. In the main event, Thunder Rosa faced Dr. Britt Baker in a Steel Cage Match for the AEW Women’s World Championship, which she won. Wardlow failed in his bid to capture the TNT Championship, with MJF and The Pinnacle causing him to lose to reigning champion Scorpio Sky.
Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite finished No. 6 in the ratings for Wednesday cable originals, dropping from its No. 1 slot for last week. NCAA March Madness coverage on TruTV and NBA games on ESPN dominated the ratings and 1-5 slots last night.
The Notre Dame vs. Rutgers NCAA game on TruTV topped the Wednesday key demo ratings with a 0.66. The Five on FOX News dominated cable viewership on Wednesday with 3.352 million viewers.
AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:
993,000 viewers
P18-49: 0.38 (496,000)
In the range of recent weeks.
📊 More demos & analysis: https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/4qYPHEJeTT
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) March 17, 2022
Dynamite ranked #6 in P18-49 for the day among cable originals, according to Showbuzz Daily, outranked by college and NBA basketball.
Join me for Live TV Ratings Talk at 5:30pm ET: https://t.co/2nMXyMoxt8
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) March 17, 2022
