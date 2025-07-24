Last Night’s AEW Dynamite Rises In Viewership, Drops In 18-49

Programming Insider reports that last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite was up in viewership from the week before but dropped in the key 18-49 demographic.

The episode, which aired on TBS attracted 608,000 viewers, an increase from the 588,000 viewers who tuned in on July 16. Meanwhile, it had an 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, slightly lower than the 0.15 rating recorded the previous week.

The top rated cable show was an MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. That had an 0.32 rating, along with 1.402 million viewers. Dynamite was eighth on cable for the night, which also put it behind South Park on Comedy Central (430,000 viewers, 0.18 rating), Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News (3.157 million viewers, 0.17 rating), Gutfeld on Fox News (3.089 million viewers, 0.17 rating), ESPN SportsCenter (537,000 viewers, 0.17 rating), a Family Guy rerun on Adult Swim (396,000 viewers, 0.16 rating) and Hannity on Fox News (2.708 million viewers, 0.14 rating).

In its timeslot, Dynamite was #4, behind MLB, Jesse Watters and Hannity.