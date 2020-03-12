wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Will Reportedly Not Be In Rochester, New York Next Week
March 12, 2020
Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which had been scheduled to air from Rochester, New York, will no longer happen in the city. Ticketmaster announced that the event has been postponed until July 8. This comes on the heels of the city cancelling or postponing several events in the last 48 hours.
PWInsider reports that there will still be a live Dynamite on tNT this Wednesday, and more details are on the way.
