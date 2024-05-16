Tammy Sytch Dealing With Blood Clot In Prison, Concerned With Her Medical Treatment

TMZ reports that Tammy Sytch is dealing with health issues during her stay in a Florida state prison, including a blood clot in her leg. Sytch is currently serving a 17-year sentence for a DUI that resulted in the death of Julian Lasseter. She’s currently at Lowell Correctional Institution in Marion County and will remain there until January 3, 2040.

Sytch described the clot as “horrible” and she’s concerned with the medical care she’s getting. When she arrived at the prison, she claims she noticed swelling in the left leg, from the top of the knee down to her toes. She immediately tried to get medical care, but claims prison officials weren’t helpful. She noted the leg was “like somebody put a bicycle tire pump on it and just inflated it twice the size.” Sytch is diabetic and added that the leg turned “funky colors” and at one point had a “huge red lump right under” the calf.

After asking for help for days, she got tested and was diagnosed with a blood clot. She was then put on blood thinners, but said it’s been difficult getting the medicine. She plans to insist on going to an off-site hospital if things get worse.

She said: ““I could barely walk on my leg. All that’s been going through my mind for the past three weeks is, ‘Oh, my God, I’m going to follow in [my ex-husband’s] footsteps and die of a blood clot just like he did because I can’t get medical treatment at this prison.’ It’s pretty bad.“