AEW Dynasty Will be Available to Purchase Through YouTube

– AEW fans will also be able to watch next month’s Dynasty pay-per-view event on YouTube. The pay-per-view event will be available for livestream on YouTube on Sunday, April 21. Fans can buy the livestream ticket through the AEW YouTube channel listed at the above link.

AEW Dynasty will be held at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. It will also be available through traditional pay-per-view, Bleacher Report, and TrillerTV.