AEW News: Ethan Page Appears On Hey! (EW), Page’s Latest Toy Hunt Vlog

January 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 11-23-22 Ethan Page Image Credit: AEW

– Ethan Page was RJ City’s latest guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the video below for the episode, which released on Sunday morning:

– Page also posted his latest toy hunt vlog to his YouTube channel, which is described as follows:

“Pulled a RARE 1 of 1 AEW Upper Deck Trading card on an EPIC Toy Hunt Vlog ft. Ethan Page & Ortiz at Savage Cards & Collectibles in Nappanee, IN, USA

Nearly 60 minutes of memorable moments between #EthanPage & #Ortiz in an EPIC #ToyStore … but this episode is VERY #tradingcards heavy! #upperdeck #AEW cards are FLYING during this vlog!

Ethan Page actually pulls an INSANELY RARE autographed 1 of 1 … by a LEGEND in Wrestling!

YES! There is a HUGE #ToyHunt in this store too! FILLED with #retrotoys

Ortiz& Ethan also do a BOX BATTLE! With the AEW Upper Deck Hobby Boxes … winner takes ALL! “

article topics :

Ethan Page, Hey! (EW), Jeremy Thomas

