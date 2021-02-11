AEW News: Highlights From Falls Count Anywhere Tag Match, Matt Hardy Signs a Drunk Adam Page

AEW has released a highlight clip from the Lights Out Falls Count Anywhere tag match that main evented Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. You can see that video below. Kenny Omega and KENTA defeated Jon Moxley and Lance Archer after the Good Brothers came out for an assist:

– Matt Hardy was successful in adding another member to his stable in Hangman Page. Hardy found Page drunk in the bar and talked him into signing a contract that gives Hardy 30% of his earnings: