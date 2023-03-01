wrestling / News
AEW Files To Trademark QTV
March 1, 2023 | Posted by
Fightful reports that on February 24, AEW filed to trademark QTV, which is something they’ve been teasing on recent episodes of AEW Dark.
The listing with the USPTO reads: Mark For: QTV trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
