AEW Files Trademark This Week for ‘AEW: Shockwave’
– Fightful reports that AEW filed a new trademark this week for “AEW: Shockwave” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark application was reportedly filed on Friday, September 6 for the purpose of entertainment in wrestling contests. The USPTO filing had the following description:
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling
It’s not yet clear how AEW intends to use the name, but it sounds like it could be the title of a new show or event.
