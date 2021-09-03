AEW Full Gear Facing Stiff Competition, Could Possibly Move Dates

AEW Full Gear, their next PPV after All Out this weekend, is currently scheduled to happen on November 6 in St. Louis. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while the plan is still to have the show on that date, it’s possible that the show could end up moving. Although that would present its own problems as tickets have already been sold for Rampage and the PPV that weekend.

The reason for a move would be that the show is facing some very stiff competition on that night. In addition to college football airing that day, there will also be a major UFC event at Madison Square Garden and a boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant. The UFC show features Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington for the welterweight title, Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili for the strawweight title, Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler, Luke Rockhold vs. Sean Strickland, Germaine de Randamie vs. Irene Aldana and Frankie Edgar vs Marlon Vera.

This issue isn’t so much competition (although it has a lot of that), but that it will be bumped from the first PPV slot to the third PPV slot on most systems. If AEW opted to move to the next night, it would be going against NFL Football, but that wouldn’t affect the PPV slot.