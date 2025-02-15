AEW Grand Slam Australia Spoiler Results From Brisbane

– AEW made its Australia debut earlier today with AEW Grand Slam Australia. The event was held at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia. Spoiler results are now in for the event and available below, per EWrestlingNews:

* Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay defeated The Don Callis Family’s Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher.

* Mercedes Mone defeated Harley Cameron to retain the TBS Championship.

* The Death Riders beat Jay White and Cope in the Brisbane Brawl.

* Kazuchika Okada beat Buddy Matthews to retain the AEW Continental Championship.

* Timeless Toni Storm beat Mariah May to win the AEW Women’s World Title.

As noted, AEW Grand Slam Australia will air via tape delay later tonight on TNT at 10:30 pm EST or once the NBA-All Star Saturday game is over.