AEW Reportedly Interested In Former WWE Superstar Isla Dawn
July 4, 2025 | Posted by
Wrestlevotes Radio (via Wrestling Inc reports that AEW is interested in signing former WWE Women’s tag team champion Isla Dawn and it’s expected to happen soon. Dawn was recently at an AEW TV taping, and is expected to work shows for the company soon. Her exact role when she debuts isn’t known at this time.
Dawn’s last match happened back in February for a taping of WWE Speed. She was released from the company shortly after.