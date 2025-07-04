wrestling / News

AEW Reportedly Interested In Former WWE Superstar Isla Dawn

July 4, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Isla Dawn Alba Fyre Image Credit: WWE

Wrestlevotes Radio (via Wrestling Inc reports that AEW is interested in signing former WWE Women’s tag team champion Isla Dawn and it’s expected to happen soon. Dawn was recently at an AEW TV taping, and is expected to work shows for the company soon. Her exact role when she debuts isn’t known at this time.

Dawn’s last match happened back in February for a taping of WWE Speed. She was released from the company shortly after.

