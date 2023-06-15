AEW Has Reportedly Brought In Kevin Matthews For Backstage Role

AEW is continuing to beef up its backstage team ahead of AEW Collision, reportedly bringing in Kevin Matthews for a behind-the-scenes role. As reported last night, the company has brought on Jimmy Jacobs to work on their creative team, and PWInsider has noted in an update that Matthews is now working backstage in the company.

Details on Mathews’ specific role have not yet been confirmed. Matthews, who occasionally works in the ring on indie shows, was backstage at the June 14th episode of Dynamite and had been at previous tapings working matches on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.