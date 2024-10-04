wrestling / News

AEW Meal and a Match Will Return Soon

October 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Meal and a Match Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced that their digital series AEW Meal and a Match will return with new episodes soon. A return date was not provided. As you might expect, the show features Renee Paquette and RJ City watching a match with a guest while eating a meal. The only episode aired back in May, featuring Eddie Kingston.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Meal and a Match, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading