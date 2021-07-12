AEW Releases New Promo For All Out Featuring Cypress Hill

AEW presents All Out in a couple of months, and a new promo for the show has been released featuring a Cypress Hill track. AEW posted the promo for the September 5th PPV on Sunday and you can check it out below.

The hype video features the legendary hip-hop group’s “Champion Sound,” which released in March and is the group’s first new music since 2018’s LP Elephants on Acid. All Out takes place from Chicago, Illinois and will air live on PPV. The show sold out on Friday not long after tickets went on sale to the general public.