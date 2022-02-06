AEW News: 2point0’s The Show Rules Episode 28, Preview Video for This Week’s Dynamite

– AEW tag team 2point0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) released episode 28 of The Show Rules, talking about last week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage in Chicago. AEW referee Bryce Remsburg also made an appearance this week. You can check out that video below.

– AEW released a preview video for this week’s Dynamite, featuring Lance Archer vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship: