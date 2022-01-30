AEW News: Action Bronson Brings Out Hook at Live Concert, Entry Requirements for Dynamite in Chicago, Dax Harwood on FTR Not Having a ‘Cool Moveset’

– It looks like someone sent for Hook. Rapper Action Bronson brought out AEW star Hook on stage during his concert last night in San Diego, California. You can check out a video clip of the moment that was posted on Twitter below. Hook uses the Bronson track, “The Chairman’s Intent,” as his entrance theme.

– AEW released the entry requirements for this week’s edition of Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. You can view the announcement below:

– FTR’s Dax Harwood posted a tweet earlier on the perception that the team doesn’t have a “cool moveset” in the eyes of their critics.