wrestling / News
AEW News: Arn Anderson Suffers Fall On AEW Dynamite, Note On Backstage Visitors Last Night, Dynamite Highlights
– Arn Anderson had an unfortunate accident on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as he fell off the stage at the beginning of Cody’s match with Andrade el Idolo. He was supposed to be attacked by Andrade’s assistant Jose, but he slipped and fell between the ramp and another platform. Jose pulled Anderson out of the area before continuing his planned attack. Back in September, Arn fell off of the ring when trying to move around it.
Down goes Arn, this is mayhem.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/uKvr7feays
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) December 2, 2021
Glad Arn was OK on this fall, and good on Jose to help Arn before beating his ass 🤣#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Kvvj1ntboi
— Joel Pearl | TimAndJoelPod.com (@JoelPearl) December 2, 2021
– PWInsider reports that Jonathan Gresham, Matt Taven and Glacier were backstage visiting at AEW Dynamite last night.
– Here are highlights from the episode:
More Trending Stories
- Bob Costas Responds To Vince McMahon Saying He Wanted To Fight Him
- Jake Hager on Grappling Match Offer With Jon Jones, Says He’ll Put in a Good Word for Jones With AEW
- Scarlett Bordeaux Comments On WWE Releasing A New Action Figure For Her
- Ric Flair Thinks Seth Rollins Shouldn’t Have Admitted Fear After Fan Attack