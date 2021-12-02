AEW News: Arn Anderson Suffers Fall On AEW Dynamite, Note On Backstage Visitors Last Night, Dynamite Highlights

– Arn Anderson had an unfortunate accident on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as he fell off the stage at the beginning of Cody’s match with Andrade el Idolo. He was supposed to be attacked by Andrade’s assistant Jose, but he slipped and fell between the ramp and another platform. Jose pulled Anderson out of the area before continuing his planned attack. Back in September, Arn fell off of the ring when trying to move around it.

Glad Arn was OK on this fall, and good on Jose to help Arn before beating his ass 🤣#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Kvvj1ntboi — Joel Pearl | TimAndJoelPod.com (@JoelPearl) December 2, 2021

– PWInsider reports that Jonathan Gresham, Matt Taven and Glacier were backstage visiting at AEW Dynamite last night.

– Here are highlights from the episode: