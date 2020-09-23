AEW News: Ben Carter Trends During Late Night Dynamite, Scorpio Sky Wants TNT Title, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode

– Ben Carter received a lot of praise for his match with Scorpio Sky on last night’s late night edition of AEW Dynamite. As a result, he ended up trending on Twitter.

– Meanwhile, Scorpio Sky has his eye on the TNT title after his win. Here’s a clip of him declaring his intentions during the episode.

