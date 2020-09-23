wrestling / News
AEW News: Ben Carter Trends During Late Night Dynamite, Scorpio Sky Wants TNT Title, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
September 23, 2020 | Posted by
– Ben Carter received a lot of praise for his match with Scorpio Sky on last night’s late night edition of AEW Dynamite. As a result, he ended up trending on Twitter.
I was trending?!?! 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/VERfHkgeL9
— Benjamin Carter (@bencarterbxb) September 23, 2020
– Meanwhile, Scorpio Sky has his eye on the TNT title after his win. Here’s a clip of him declaring his intentions during the episode.
DYNAMITE EXCLUSIVE@ScorpioSky has made it clear that he's still coming after that TNT Championship whoever holds it after tomorrow night!
WATCH Late Night #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/VChwOhcbkm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 23, 2020
– Here are highlights from last night:
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Retribution Storyline
- Jerry McDevitt on What He Remembers the Most About Vince McMahon, How Vince Once Said Lawyer of Ricky Steamboat Looked Like a Ferret
- Backstage Update on Main Roster Talking About COVID-19 Outbreak in NXT
- Eric Bischoff On The Flaws Of The WarGames Concept, Team Hogan vs. The Dungeon Of Doom At Fall Brawl 1995