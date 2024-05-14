AWA & Mid-Atlantic Alumnus Bob Bruggers Passes Away At 80

Bob Bruggers, a former NFL star who worked as a wrestler for the AWA & Mid-Atlantic Wrestling, has passed away. The Minnesota Star-Tribune reported that Bruggers passed away in Floriday on Friday. He was 80 years old.

Bruggers played for five seasons in the NFL, three with the Miami Dolphins and two with the San Diego Chargers until he retired from the sport in 1971. Bruggers was then introduced to pro wrestling by Wahoo McDaniel and was trained by Verne Gagne and Billy Robinson. He made his debut for the AWA in 1972 before moving to Championship Wrestling From Florida in 1973.

Bruggers, who worked under his real name and used a football tackle as his finisher, ended up moving to Mid-Atlantic Wrestling in 1973. He teamed with Paul Jones and had a run with the NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship. His career came to an a abrupt end when he was a passenger on the October 4th, 1975 plane crash alongside David Crockett, Johnny Valentine, Tim Woods and Ric Flair. Bruggers had a broken ankle and spinal fractures, getting steel rods inserted into his spinal column. He walked out of the hospital three weeks later but ended his wrestling career after.

Bruggers worked as a sales manager for a tool company after retiring from wrestling and then moved to West Palm Beach, Florida. He opened a bar in 1978.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Bruggers.