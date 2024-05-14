wrestling / News

Lillian Garcia Makes Appearance On WWE Raw To Introduce Kofi Kingston

May 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lilian Garcia WWE Raw 5-13-24 Image Credit: WWE

Lillian Garcia made a surprise appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. The longtime WWE ring announcer appeared on Monday’s show in order to do the ring introduction for Kofi Kingston. Kingston faced Gunther in a King of the Ring quarterfinal match, with Gunther ending up getting the win.

Garcia left WWE in 2016 and has made some one-off appearances since.

article topics :

Lillian Garcia, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

