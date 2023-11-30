– As previously reported, Claudio Castagnoli was in London this week to promote tickets going on sale for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium next year. He also attended the UEFA Champions League football match between Arsenal FC and RC Lens yesterday at Emirates Stadium to promote All In. Arsenal released a photo of Claudio Castagnoli at the event:

– Ticket pre-sales have begun for the January 24, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite in Savannah, Georgia at the Enmarket Arena (via PWInsider). The ticket pre-sale code for that event is crzaew, and tickets are available HERE.

The ticket pre-sale has also begun at Ticketmaster for AEW Collision in Bossier City, Louisiana on January 27, 2024 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena. The ticket pre-sale code is jlcvtw.

AEW will also be taking Dynamite and Rampage to New Orleans, Louisiana on January 31, 2024 at the UNO Lakefront Arena. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Dec. 1).

– AEW has also announced that Collision will be held in Edinburg, Texas at the Bert Ogden Arena on February 3, 2024. Tickets go ons ale on Friday, December 8.