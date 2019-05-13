wrestling / News
AEW News: Dustin Rhodes Says ‘They’ Didn’t Think His Match With Cody Was Important, Riho To Work AEW Shows
– In a post on Twitter, Dustin Rhodes hyped up his match with Cody at AEW Double or Nothing. He said that ‘they’, presumably WWE, didn’t feel a match between them was important enough for the grand stage. The two had reportedly wanted to have a match at Wrestlemania for years.
They said it wasn’t important enough to be on a grand stage. I say, they were wrong. #OneLastRide The way It should be done. @AEWrestling #AEWDoN 5-25-19 @MGMGrand #GardenArena #Vegas. Cody’s reckoning. If you miss this, it’s your own fault. pic.twitter.com/pNDORXTYMO
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 13, 2019
– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riho has signed a five-show deal with All Elite Wrestling and wants to see how she likes working in the US before she commits to a longer deal. Riho is a 21-year-old Joshi wrestler who was trained by Emi Sakura. She debuted for Ice Ribbon in May 2006 when she was nine years old. She was the promotion’s first triple crown champion, winning the ICE×60 Championship, the International Ribbon Tag Team Championship and the Triangle Ribbon Championship. She left in September 2012 to join Gatoh Move Pro Wrestling, founded by Sakura, who left Ice Ribbon the previous January.
