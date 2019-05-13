wrestling / News

AEW News: Dustin Rhodes Says ‘They’ Didn’t Think His Match With Cody Was Important, Riho To Work AEW Shows

May 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing Cody Dustin Rhodes

– In a post on Twitter, Dustin Rhodes hyped up his match with Cody at AEW Double or Nothing. He said that ‘they’, presumably WWE, didn’t feel a match between them was important enough for the grand stage. The two had reportedly wanted to have a match at Wrestlemania for years.

– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riho has signed a five-show deal with All Elite Wrestling and wants to see how she likes working in the US before she commits to a longer deal. Riho is a 21-year-old Joshi wrestler who was trained by Emi Sakura. She debuted for Ice Ribbon in May 2006 when she was nine years old. She was the promotion’s first triple crown champion, winning the ICE×60 Championship, the International Ribbon Tag Team Championship and the Triangle Ribbon Championship. She left in September 2012 to join Gatoh Move Pro Wrestling, founded by Sakura, who left Ice Ribbon the previous January.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dustin Rhodes, Riho, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading