– It looks like AEW Dynamite replays are now going on TruTV. The TruTV website is listing a replay of AEW Dynamite on Thursday, January 8 at 7:00 pm EST. There is another scheduled for the same time on Thursday, January 15. PWInsider reports that TruTV will air the replay weekly moving forward.

The Dynamite replay was reportedly part of AEW’s new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that was announced last year.

– PWInsider also reports that AEW stars scheduled to work Wrestle Dynasty have begun traveling to Japan as of today (Jan. 1). The event is scheduled for Sunday, January 5 at the Tokyo Dome and will feature wrestlers from across NJPW, AEW, ROH, CMLL, and STARDOM.