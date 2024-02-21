wrestling / News
AEW News: Episode 2 of Johnny Loves Taya, Danhausen Shares New Unboxing Vlog, AEW Talents at Jazwares Office
February 21, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW released Episode 2 of Johnny Loves Taya. You can check out the episode “Dog Shark Party” below:
– Danhausen shared a new unboxing vlog:
– Jazwares released this funny video showing Skye Blue getting “hired” by Jazwares and stealing one of the employee’s lunches:
We recommend going OUT to lunch when the @AEW new hire @skyebyee is in the office. @willowwrestles @refaubrey, @Jazwares #WorkplaceWednesday #AEWByJazwares #Jazwares pic.twitter.com/wSbrgtMlZJ
— AEWbyJazwares (@AEWbyJazwares) February 21, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Ashley Masarro’s Daughter Claims ‘Friend’ of Massaro Isn’t Actually A Friend, Says Her Mother’s Claims Are True
- Booker T On Criticism Of Velveteen Dream’s In-Ring Return, Allegations Against Dream
- Scott Hall’s Daughter Shares 1997 Home Video Of Kevin Nash & Triple H
- Booker T Recalls His Grocery Store Fight With Steve Austin, Talks Working With The Rock