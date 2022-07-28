wrestling / News

AEW News: Ethan Page Sarcastically Comments on Getting TV Time This Week, Fight for the Fallen Video Highlights

July 28, 2022
As noted, Men of the Year’s Ethan Page will face Leon Ruffin tomorrow night on AEW Rampage. Page posted a tweet earlier today on getting some “TV time” for AEW this week, sarcastically noting he’ll be happy to “do this again in 5 weeks.”

Ethan Page wrote, “Hey look … Ethan Page actually gets TV time this week! Nice change of pace at work if u ask me. Keep up the great work @AEW. Can’t wait to do this again in 5 weeks.”

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite:




