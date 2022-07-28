wrestling / News
AEW News: Ethan Page Sarcastically Comments on Getting TV Time This Week, Fight for the Fallen Video Highlights
– As noted, Men of the Year’s Ethan Page will face Leon Ruffin tomorrow night on AEW Rampage. Page posted a tweet earlier today on getting some “TV time” for AEW this week, sarcastically noting he’ll be happy to “do this again in 5 weeks.”
Ethan Page wrote, “Hey look … Ethan Page actually gets TV time this week! Nice change of pace at work if u ask me. Keep up the great work @AEW. Can’t wait to do this again in 5 weeks.”
Hey look … Ethan Page actually gets TV time this week!
Nice change of pace at work if u ask me
Keep up the great work @AEW 👍
Can’t wait to do this again in 5 weeks. pic.twitter.com/RUba0KvHmW
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 28, 2022
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite:
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Kevin Dunn Killing WWE Pitches Because the Women Weren’t ‘Pretty’
- Becky Lynch Shares Story on Asking Vince McMahon About Taking Time Off
- Conrad Thompson Says He’s Handing Over Jim Crockett Promotions Trademark After Ric Flair’s Last Match
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Creative Process Without Vince McMahon, Why He Thinks It’ll Be ‘Greatly Enhanced’