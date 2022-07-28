AEW News: Ethan Page Sarcastically Comments on Getting TV Time This Week, Fight for the Fallen Video Highlights

– As noted, Men of the Year’s Ethan Page will face Leon Ruffin tomorrow night on AEW Rampage. Page posted a tweet earlier today on getting some “TV time” for AEW this week, sarcastically noting he’ll be happy to “do this again in 5 weeks.”

Hey look … Ethan Page actually gets TV time this week! Nice change of pace at work if u ask me Keep up the great work @AEW 👍 Can’t wait to do this again in 5 weeks. pic.twitter.com/RUba0KvHmW — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 28, 2022

