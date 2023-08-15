AEW News: Fans Can Vote on Panel at SXSW, Fight for the Fallen Charity Shirt, Sammy Guevara Vlog #416

– All Elite Wrestling is looking to bring an AEW panel to next year’s South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival in Austin, Texas. The panel is currently up for fan for SXSW’s Panel Picker competition. Here are details on the suggested panel and panelists for the event:

Disrupting the Long-Monopolized Pro Wrestling Industry

In 2018, Tony Khan identified an opportunity to provide fans with an alternative, mainstream pro wrestling product for the first time in decades. The birth of All Elite Wrestling forever changed the industry, and five years later, not only has the promotion improved competition and lifted smaller promotions, but also pushed the boundaries of compelling professional wrestling, creating new fans in the process. From showcasing real-life entrepreneurialism to giving wrestlers the capacity to reinvent themselves on their own terms, AEW’s rise is based on an unprecedented playground for creativity. Speakers

Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative, All Elite Wrestling

Britt Baker, Talent, All Elite Wrestling

Chris Jericho, Talent, All Elite Wrestling

Justin Barrasso, Author, Sports Illustrated

Fans can vote for the panel to be showcased as SXSW at the above link.

– AEW has released a new Fight for the Fallen tie dye t-shirt. All the proceeds from the shirt will be donated to The Maui Food Bank. It will only be available for one week at ShopAEW.com.

