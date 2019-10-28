wrestling / News
AEW News: Hangman Page’s Horse Passes Away, AEW Wants Fans to Dress as MJF For Halloween
– Hangman Adam Page’s horse, Hunter Horse Helmsley, has passed away. Page noted on Twitter that the horse, who he rode to the ring for All Out, died this past week in Wisconsin. The horse’s real name was Stoney:
Hello. I wanted to let you know that Hunter Horse Helmsley, or Stoney as he was known by his family, passed away this week in Wisconsin. May he gallop eternally through the great pasture in the sky. pic.twitter.com/RgzKzYjur8
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) October 27, 2019
– AEW posted to Twitter after MJF told fans not to dress up as him for Halloween, trying to get an #ImMJFforHalloween hashtag going:
If you’re dressing up like MJF. Don’t do such a thing and definitely don’t post a picture of you dressed as him while using the hashtag #ImMJFforHalloween just don’t https://t.co/Qp1k2vayG6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 27, 2019
