wrestling / News

AEW News: Hangman Page’s Horse Passes Away, AEW Wants Fans to Dress as MJF For Halloween

October 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hangman Page AEW All Out

– Hangman Adam Page’s horse, Hunter Horse Helmsley, has passed away. Page noted on Twitter that the horse, who he rode to the ring for All Out, died this past week in Wisconsin. The horse’s real name was Stoney:

– AEW posted to Twitter after MJF told fans not to dress up as him for Halloween, trying to get an #ImMJFforHalloween hashtag going:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Hangman Page, MJF, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading