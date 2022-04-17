AEW News: Keith Lee Joins Hey! EW, Thunder Rosa Shares Puerto Rico Vlog, Darby Allin Coffin Match Preview Video

– AEW star Keith Lee is the guest on the latest episode of Hey! EW. You can check out Keith Lee being interviewed by RJ City below:

– AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa took a work trip to Puerto Rico and took some time to visit the beach and demonstrate her underwater twerking skills in her latest vlog:

– AEW released a preview for Darby Allin’s Coffin Match with Andrade El Idolo. Allin is ready to put a nail in his feud with Andrade. The match is scheduled for the next episode of AEW Dynamite latest this Wednesday, April 20 on TBS. You can check out that preview below: