AEW News: Kosha Irby Says Collision Venue Was ‘Subpar,’ Penta El Zero Miedo On Hey! (EW)

June 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 6-8-24 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW COO Kosha Irby was apparently not too pleased with the venue for last night’s Collision, calling it “subpar” on social media. Saturday night’s show took place in Council Bluffs, Iowa at the the Mid-America Center, and Irby posted to Twitter toward the end of the show to write:

“Council Bluffs is home to fantastic fans, a charming city, and a subpar venue partner! For those who chose #AEWCollision on TV or in person, thank you!”

When a user suggested he might have meant “superb,” Irby replied with a GIF that read “I said what I said!” No word on the reason for the tweet as of yet.

– Penta El Zero Miedo is the guest on this week’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City:

