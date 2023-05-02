wrestling / News
AEW News: Matt Hardy Counts Down to The Firm Deletion, All In Pre-Sale Begins Today
May 2, 2023
– Matt Hardy is prepping for The Firm Deletion and released a new countdown video for the upcoming deletion on this week’s AEW Rampage. You can check out that video below:
– The AEW All In ticket pre-sale began earlier today:
🚨 #AEW: All In London Pre-Sale begins RIGHT NOW!
If you pre-registered for early access tickets to #AEWAllIn at @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27th, check your email for your unique one-time use only code to participate! pic.twitter.com/klpY9Ksr7V
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 2, 2023
