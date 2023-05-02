wrestling / News

AEW News: Matt Hardy Counts Down to The Firm Deletion, All In Pre-Sale Begins Today

May 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Firm Deletion Image Credit: AEW

– Matt Hardy is prepping for The Firm Deletion and released a new countdown video for the upcoming deletion on this week’s AEW Rampage. You can check out that video below:

– The AEW All In ticket pre-sale began earlier today:

