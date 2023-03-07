wrestling / News
AEW News: Meet & Greet Set for Tonight, Sonjay Dutt on Representing His Culture at Revolution, New Mark Briscoe Shirt Available, New Mark Briscoe #DemBoys Shirt Available
– AEW stars Ruby Soho, Marina Shafir, and Rebel will be having a meet and greet tonight at My Sister’s Cafe in Sacramento, California ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Ticket details are available HERE.
Sacramento!
Join us tomorrow @MySisters_House Cafe from 6:30-7:30pm
Meet @aew stars @realrubysoho @MarinaShafir and @rebeltanea
For more info visit:https://t.co/o40TDsonZX pic.twitter.com/nYL1BZP08U
— AEWCommunity (@AEWTogether) March 7, 2023
– AEW’s Sonjay Dutt shared the following message on Sunday’s Revolution event:
“It was an honor to be able to represent our culture, traditions and heritage live on PPV last night. Lucky to be a part of @aew, where that is encouraged and congratulated! And honored to do it alongside my little bro @hellosatnam!🇮🇳 Jai Hind! 🇮🇳”
It was an honor to be able to represent our culture, traditions and heritage live on PPV last night. Lucky to be a part of @aew, where that is encouraged and congratulated!
And honored to do it alongside my little bro @hellosatnam!
🇮🇳 Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/d4L2LDlgQv
— SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) March 7, 2023
– Shop AEW has a new Mark Briscoe shirt available:
#DEMBOYS! You can purchase this @SussexCoChicken shirt today at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! #shopaew #aew #markbriscoe pic.twitter.com/CXTkQmL2ua
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) March 7, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Sammy Guevara on His Relationship with AEW Roster Backstage, Getting Fans Back On His Side
- Tony Khan Addresses MJF Throwing Water At Kid During AEW Revolution
- Jake Roberts’ Ex-Wife Reveals Reconciliation With Roberts
- More Backstage Notes From WWE SmackDown, Plans for The Bloodline Angles, Update on Tegan Nox Angle