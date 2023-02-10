AEW News: Milwaukee/Pittsburgh Shows On Sale, Ft. Lauderdale Debut Announcement, & More

– An April 12th AEW show in Milwaukee, WI has gone on sale. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

– Tickets can also be purchased for an AEW show in Pittsburgh, PA on April 19th. You can access them here.

– AEW also announced their initial debut for the Ft. Lauderdale, FL area on Twitter, which you can find below:

⛵️🌊 SUNRISE, FL!#AEW makes its Fort Lauderdale area debut at the @FLALiveArena on Wednesday, April 26th for #AEWDynamite LIVE and #AEWRampage!

🎟 Tickets go on sale Friday 2/24 at 10am ET!https://t.co/rFcIFUQaVS | https://t.co/xD1UKLjZkR pic.twitter.com/XhyQzxlmFR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2023

– Chris Jericho was featured in an Impractical Jokers video clip which was posted to their Twitter:

Sounds like this battle of words isn't over yet… will @impracticaljokers show up to @AEWonTV Rampage tomorrow and settle this once and for all? pic.twitter.com/5mJOA5VTNi — Impractical Jokers (@truTVjokers) February 10, 2023

– AEW featured a video of the now-infamous Golden Globe that was stolen by Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh, described as:

Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh’s Global Golden Globe Tour Sonjay Dutt has demanded this video be posted of him along with Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh taking #PaulWalterHauser’s #GoldenGlobe on a Global Tour?!

– Wendy’s official Twitter account shared a little back-and-forth with the Young Bucks, which you can see below:

They tried saying you couldn’t pay with these so I invited them to the superkick party. #TheELITE https://t.co/LZ7AGJQfDC pic.twitter.com/pL44p9dgHx — Wendy’s (@Wendys) February 9, 2023

– Hikaru Shida posted a gaming clip from her Hogwarts Legacy play which you can find below: