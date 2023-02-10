wrestling / News

AEW News: Milwaukee/Pittsburgh Shows On Sale, Ft. Lauderdale Debut Announcement, & More

February 10, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW fire logo, Tony Khan, Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– An April 12th AEW show in Milwaukee, WI has gone on sale. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

– Tickets can also be purchased for an AEW show in Pittsburgh, PA on April 19th. You can access them here.

– AEW also announced their initial debut for the Ft. Lauderdale, FL area on Twitter, which you can find below:

– Chris Jericho was featured in an Impractical Jokers video clip which was posted to their Twitter:

– AEW featured a video of the now-infamous Golden Globe that was stolen by Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh, described as:

Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh’s Global Golden Globe Tour

Sonjay Dutt has demanded this video be posted of him along with Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh taking #PaulWalterHauser’s #GoldenGlobe on a Global Tour?!

– Wendy’s official Twitter account shared a little back-and-forth with the Young Bucks, which you can see below:

– Hikaru Shida posted a gaming clip from her Hogwarts Legacy play which you can find below:

