AEW News: MJF Ready to Double Clothesline The Dark Order, Full MJF Entrance From All In London, Renee Paquette Makes Turkey Pesto Twists

September 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW All out 2023 - MJF Adam Cole vs. The Dark Order Image Credit: AEW

– At tomorrow’s AEW All Out, MJF and Adam Cole will defend their ROH Tag Team Titles against The Dark Order. Earlier today, MJF tweeted the following message on tomorrow’s show, “These two herbs are about to get Double clotheslined harder than a Mack truck. This is gonna be like the entire roster of the 96 bulls vs Newman in Space Jam.”

– Speaking of the AEW World Champion, AEW released the full entrance video for MJF for his world title match against Adam Cole at last Sunday’s AEW All In London:

– Renee Paquette released a video showing her making some turkey pesto twists:

