– At tomorrow’s AEW All Out, MJF and Adam Cole will defend their ROH Tag Team Titles against The Dark Order. Earlier today, MJF tweeted the following message on tomorrow’s show, “These two herbs are about to get Double clotheslined harder than a Mack truck. This is gonna be like the entire roster of the 96 bulls vs Newman in Space Jam.”

These two herbs are about to get Double clotheslined harder than a Mack truck. This is gonna be like the entire roster of the 96 bulls vs Newman in Space Jam. pic.twitter.com/hvohi69zCQ — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 2, 2023

– Speaking of the AEW World Champion, AEW released the full entrance video for MJF for his world title match against Adam Cole at last Sunday’s AEW All In London:

– Renee Paquette released a video showing her making some turkey pesto twists: