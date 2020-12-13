wrestling / News
AEW News: MJF Shares Clip of Le Dinner Debonair Featured in NYT’s Very Best of 2020, Billy Gunn at Fitness Competition, Evil Uno Streaming Among Us
– As previously reported, MJF and Chris Jericho’s performance for Le Dinner Debonair on AEW Dynamite was listed as on The New York Times’ Best Performances of 2020. The segment was featured once again by the publication in The Very Best Things of 2020 in today’s Sunday edition of The New York Times in the Arts & Leisure section. You can view MJF tweeting a clip of the article below:
The Sunday Times. #Betterthanyou pic.twitter.com/0dYw3LyPnm
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 13, 2020
– AEW’s Austin Gunn shared a clip of his dad, AEW worker and WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, getting ready for a fitness competition. Gunn tweeted, “Congratulations @RealBillyGunn for working extremely hard over these past few month. Absolutely CRUSHED it! The true definition of ‘my dad will beat up your dad.'” Gunn recently turned 57 years old last month. You can view his son’s tweet below:
congratulations @RealBillyGunn for working extremely hard over these past few months 💪🏽
absolutely CRUSHED it‼️
the true definition of “my dad will beat up your dad” 😄 pic.twitter.com/x7iDKeAT86
— Austin Gunn (@theaustingunn) December 12, 2020
– Evil Uno is live streaming on Twitch and playing Among Us today. More details are available below:
Evil Uno & the AEW crew will be playing Among Us at 4PM EST.https://t.co/CD5nAGhSJX@ColtCabana @BranCutler @wrestlingleva @AllieWrestling @NylaRoseBeast @ShutUpExcalibur @mookieghana @AlexHPforQVC pic.twitter.com/yxPB9vkFxp
— EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) December 13, 2020
