AEW News: Note on Blink-182 Appearing in Vignette, Notes on Future TV Broadcasts, Road to All Out Episode 3 Debuts Tonight

– As previously reported, AEW released a video clip that spoofs the recent fight Joey Janela had with Enzo Amore. The band Blink-182 made in appearance in the video. PWInsider has some notes on their cameo appearance.

AEW President Tony reportedly asked the band to appear in the vignette, and they agreed. The band was performing at Dailey’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, where Fight for the Fallen Is Held and is also operated by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Janela is now set to face Jimmy Havoc at All Out on August 31 in Chicago.

– PWInsider also reports on AEW that future TV event announcements are forthcoming, but the plan now is to focus on the first show.

Additionally for the first show, Tanea Brooks, aka Rebel in Impact Wrestling, is reportedly set to perform some behind the scenes work for AEW’s first TV event. Per the report, she will be doing hair and makeup for the crew.

– AEW tweeted out that Episode 3 of Road to All Out will drop later tonight at 8:00 pm. It looks like the latest episode will continue the build for Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears. You can check out that tweet below.